SAYRE — Despite an attempt to continue the Sayre summer recreation program virtually, officials announced Monday that the program will not be held this year.
During her Recreation Committee report, Sayre School Board member Erin Wayman said the district tried to assess community interest in a virtual program through an online survey.
“But unfortunately we didn’t get the interest that we had hoped,” said Wayman.
“We look forward to bringing it back how it used to be,” she continued, “or in a new, fun way that people would be interested in.”
The long-time program is typically held on the Sayre High School grounds at no cost with a variety of activities for all Valley students from first through eighth grades.
“That’s too bad about summer rec,” said school board President Pete Quattrini, noting the effort that is put into organizing this year’s program. “It would have been pretty neat.”
In other news, Sayre Superintendent Jill Daloisio said she is exploring the possibility of housing a before and after school program for elementary students, and has been in discussions with two potential providers who could lease space in the school for the program.
“They could open at approximately 6 a.m. to help families that need to drop off their students, and then those students would be able to be here in our school and go straight to breakfast or their classroom,” Daloisio explained. After school, the program could provide child care until 6 p.m.
“We’re just beginning talks about it,” she added.
