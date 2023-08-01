SAYRE — A downtown event displayed multiple attractions for the public, including the unveiling of completed public artworks.

Sayre Summer Splash was held Saturday in the borough’s downtown for attendees to engage in summer festivities. Food trucks, live music and restaurant specials were available on a closed off section of South Elmer Avenue. On Chacona Lane, people flocked to see the official reveal of two painted murals. The nonprofit, Friends of Sayre Public Art oversaw the creations as part of its mission to beautify the borough with artwork.

