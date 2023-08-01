SAYRE — A downtown event displayed multiple attractions for the public, including the unveiling of completed public artworks.
Sayre Summer Splash was held Saturday in the borough’s downtown for attendees to engage in summer festivities. Food trucks, live music and restaurant specials were available on a closed off section of South Elmer Avenue. On Chacona Lane, people flocked to see the official reveal of two painted murals. The nonprofit, Friends of Sayre Public Art oversaw the creations as part of its mission to beautify the borough with artwork.
Local artists Eric Franklin and Kevin Heath restored the “TV of the Future” mural that Richard Bailey originally painted in 1972. The mural is a large white flatscreen television with red, green and blue dots on its left and right sides. The building was once a television and electronics business. Its original owners commissioned Bailey to paint an image of a futuristic television.
“The one element that gives away the link to the past is the small antennas that are on top of the TV, otherwise he did a remarkable job predicting the shape of TV’s to come,” according to Friends of Sayre Public Art.
Over the course of 50 years, the mural slowly faded and local residents desired to refurbish it. Franklin and Heath both contacted Bailey about their proposed project. He gave them his blessing for the fresh update. The 76-year-old artist now lives in Arizona where he still paints murals and other artworks.
“I’m grateful to help restore Bailey’s mural,” Franklin said at Saturday’s unveiling.
Another showcased mural at the event portrays a large octopus on a blue background. Athens artist Tivon Ligouri painted it on the back of Smith Photography’s building. Ligouri is a 21-year-old college senior with a passion for drawing and creating works of art.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Tivon and the hard work that [he] did to create this,” said Jim Smith, the company’s owner. “We are so, so proud of what what has been accomplished here.”
Smith expressed his hope that the mural will be celebrated for 50 years like the TV mural is. Ligouri stated that it was his dream to create a public art mural for about two years now.
“I’m so happy to have reached this point. It started off as something I wanted to do for the experience way back in high school actually,” Ligouri said. “I’m glad to finally see it through. I hope the community really enjoys it.”
The murals are a continuation of Friends of Sayre Public Art’s mission. Artist Frank M. Evans completed a mural on the side of The Blackburn 1897 restaurant on West Lockhart Street. Dana Twigg painted one depicting a whimsical tree on the side of the florist shop, Plants ’N Things on the corner of W. Packer Ave and Chacona Lane.
During Saturday’s festivities, Twigg stated that the nonprofit seeks to create a total of eight murals. The proposed artworks will populate the Chacona Lane alley and be nicknamed the Artist Alley.
“Art large and small is planned for the area that would otherwise be just the bland backs of buildings,” according to the nonprofit.
“The community seems to be enjoying what we are trying to do,” Twigg said. “We have some very dedicated people. Everybody really wants to make this be something that makes Sayre special.”
