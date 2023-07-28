SAYRE — One of downtown Sayre’s biggest summer events, which was delayed last month due to rainy weather, is back today — with an extra splash of heat.
Kicking off at 5 p.m., Sayre Summer Splash will feature restaurant specials, food trucks, live music, a fireworks display and more.
Of particular note, the event will also feature the mural dedication on Chacona Lane and a pop-up art show, both of which were also postponed last month. The mural dedication is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by the Friends of Sayre Public Art.
“Friends of Sayre Public Art will be creating an art filled walking area in town to be known as Artist Alley,” the group stated. “This two block section of the Chacona Lane alley will be full of colorful, whimsical art to surprise and delight those who will walk or drive the space. Art large and small is planned for the area that would otherwise be just the bland backs of buildings.”
Specifically, the friends group will dedicate two murals — including one that was originally painted in 1972 by Sayre’s own Richard Bailey. The mural was refurbished for the dedication by local artists Eric Franklin and Kevin Heath.
The other mural is a brand-new creation painted by Athens artist Tivon Ligouri and depicts a giant octopus.
At 7 p.m., live music will be performed by Bad Bear on Foster Law Office Concert Stage, and Spex will be performing at the Blackburn 1897, said Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett.
“It’s going to be a great night,” he said. “Get some food, meet some friends, check out some live music and local art and finish the night off with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.”
Jarrett also noted that the event would not be possible without the support of its sponsors, which consistently support the borough’s many events throughout the year, whether it be for the 14 concerts, two Summer Splash Events, End of Summer Celebration or the annual Christmas parade.
