Sayre Theatre will host Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party

SAYRE — The Roaring ‘20s will return with glitz, glam and style to bring in the new year at a local theater.
The Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Gala and Fundraiser will be held at the Sayre Theater on Saturday starting at 8:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to dress up and have community fun at an event that will serve food and refreshments, along with a champagne toast at midnight. A silent auction of items from the community will also be featured.
Peaches and Crime will perform their original songs in a concert on the main stage. The musical group has been at the theatre before and performed mystery plays for attendees.
The event also serves as a fundraiser to replace the theater’s poster boxes outside, according to Bradford County Regional Arts Council Executive Director Elaine Poost. She hopes the event can also bring in new people to the movies next year.
The Sayre Theatre knows all about celebrating the new year since its very formation. It had its grand opening on New Year’s Day 1915 and even had a soft opening the day before on New Year’s Eve.
“New Year’s is all about celebration, sending away the old and ringing in the new,” Poost said. “What we want from these events that we are doing lately is to bring people back to the theater.”
She described how attendance at BCRAC theaters has decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in 2020. BCRAC seeks to expand its activities beyond just showing movies at its theaters.
“We are looking for new ideas. Hopefully by bringing in people and celebrating with them, we can also talk to them about what’s relevant for communities now,” Poost said.
She stated that unlike urban areas that tore down their movie palaces and replaced them with malls, the rural nature of the county has preserved the Sayre Theatre in a way.
“The Sayre Theater is such a beautiful theater and we are so lucky in Bradford County to still have our historic theater,” Poost said.
BCRAC hopes to include more live events and different types of entertainment at the theaters such as Peaches and Crime’s concerts. Poost also hopes to keep the ghost trips in the Keystone Theatre during the Halloween season and may bring that event to the Sayre Theater too.
“The Sayre and Keystone both opened as opera houses,” Poost expressed. “Those days had vaudeville, boxing tournaments and all kinds of stuff that were on stage. It’s sort of a return to that kind of era where it’s not just a movie house anymore.”
