Sayre Theatre will host Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party

The Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Gala and Fundraiser will be held at the Sayre Theater on Saturday starting at 8:30 p.m.

SAYRE — The Roaring ‘20s will return with glitz, glam and style to bring in the new year at a local theater.

The Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Gala and Fundraiser will be held at the Sayre Theater on Saturday starting at 8:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to dress up and have community fun at an event that will serve food and refreshments, along with a champagne toast at midnight. A silent auction of items from the community will also be featured.

