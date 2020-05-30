Sayre to hold graduation in Lockhart Street bowl

After Towanda and Athens announced updates to their graduations plans earlier this week, Sayre and Wyalusing have made some updates of their own due to Bradford County’s move to the green phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
For Wyalusing’s commencement on Friday, the updates include allowing each of the nearly 90 graduates to have two guests watching on from the stands of Peterson Stadium, while other attendees — limited to two cars per graduate — will still be able to watch on through a drive-in-theater-style experience on the campus. A livestream option will also be available, as well as a broadcast on Wiggle 100.3 FM.
In Sayre, district officials were originally looking at a drive-in-style graduation on Friday at Riverfront Park, but will now be moving the ceremony to the Lockhart Street Bowl where each of the 70 class members will receive two tickets for others to watch on from the stands. The event will also be livestreamed.
In a letter from Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio and high school Principal Dayton Handrick, they said, “Although it will not be to the scale that it normally would be, we feel that this is the best option for our graduates and their families to provide our students with a more traditional ceremony. We recognize that the class of 2020 has had to make many sacrifices this year and we are thrilled to be able to provide them with the senior’s request of their high school careers.”
The district will release more details about the event on Monday, according to the letter.
As part of the green phase guidance, Gov. Tom Wolf said large events would be limited to no more than 250 people.
On Wednesday, just before the governor’s guidance was released, Towanda officials announced that they were moving their ceremony from a drive-in style parking lot event to the Endless Mountains Sports Complex. The district will space graduates out on the field in the interest of social distancing and allow a limited number of guests to watch on from the stands.
Athens originally planned its graduation inside Alumni Stadium, but initial plans called for students to be separated into groups of 25 and to come into the stadium separately while their families remained in vehicles. Now, students will be able to be together on the field while the 147 graduates will each be able to give out six tickets to those wishing to watch on from the stands. Due to the event limit, however, attendees will be cycled in and out of the stands in three groups based on a number system. The event will also be livestreamed and broadcast on WAVR 102.1 FM.
Towanda’s graduation will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. Both Sayre’s and Wyalusing’s graduations will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5. Troy will continue with plans to release a video commencement that night at 8:15 p.m. Northeast Bradford’s commencement will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at Lake Bonin with a livestream available, while Athens’ graduation is planned for 1 p.m. that day.
