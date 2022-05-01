SAYRE BOROUGH — Kids of all ages were happy and excited to interact with multiple fire trucks and other vehicles Saturday morning.
The Sayre Business Association hosted the borough’s first ever touch-a-truck event, which was held at Howard Elmer Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fire departments of Sayre Borough and Athens Township had their trucks parked along the park for the special occasion. Parents and their kids lined up at the fire trucks to go inside and experience them up close. Kids even walked on top of an Athens fire truck with the assistance of their parents and volunteer firefighters. Firefighters handed out plastic fireman helmets for kids to wear and take home as a present.
For children with sensibilities, a silent hour with no honking of horns was held from 11 a.m. to noon.
There were also vehicles from the Sayre Borough Police Department, a tree service bucket truck from A+ Services LLC and a hearse from Lowery-Urban Funeral Home.
“The turnout is amazing and it’s great to see a lot of young families here,” said Sayre Mayor Henry Farley. “We are always happy to see so many people engaged with activities in the borough.”
He hopes to make the event into an annual one, which is very likely due to the positive reception he has seen.
“We are very thankful to the community for their support, especially to the fire departments,” said Melanie Stratton of the SBA. “It’s good to see people out of the house and enjoying the outdoors, especially on a beautiful sunny day.”
Parents were happy to see their kids have fun as they walked around the park to explore each and every truck. Kyle Dickey brought his young son Connor who was excited to walk into a fire truck and even sat in the passenger side chair.
Mary Robbins brought her 5-year-old grandson, Jett Raupers to the event. He was all smiles when he got to sit in an excavator and play with its lever.
“It’s so nice that Sayre has an event like this for the kids,” said Robbins. “He’s having such a great time and I think this is terrific.”
