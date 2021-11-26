q 700 runners show up to benefit Guthrie Cancer Fund
SAYRE BOROUGH — It was off to the races again for 5k enthusiasts on Thanksgiving Day.
The 15th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot had 701 registered runners racing through the boroughs of Sayre and Athens in a 3.1-mile run that started and ended at the Sayre Theatre.
Last year’s race was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this was a return to a live event that typically has 700 to 1,000 runners per year, said Nichole Cocco, the annual giving and special event officer for Guthrie.
“This year was very special to bring people together again,” she said. “We had more time to plan things safely for runners to enjoy this beloved holiday tradition.”
The Turkey Trot raised $30,000 for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, which is a patient assistance fund for people in a financial crisis while receiving cancer treatment at Guthrie’s facilities, she said.
Cocco hopes that more people will become aware of the fundraising part of the race and know that the money raised will help around 600 cancer patients throughout the year.
“It’s the time of year to give back and people can make a positive impact on patients that are going through difficult times during the holidays,” she said.
Cocco also thanked sponsors that include Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary and Williams Toyota of Sayre.
