The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national foundation with a mission to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. On Saturday, a Sayre man was presented with a quilt.
Heath Stone, CW3 a chief warrant officer in the army, is a highly decorated veteran and loving father. Stone has achieved the following awards and commendations: one Bronze Star Medal, six Meritorious Service Medals, five Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, six Meritorious Unit Citations, one National Defense Service Ribbon, four Afghanistan Campaign Medals, two Iraq Campaign Medals, one Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, one Global War on Terror Service Ribbon, one Army Service Ribbon, nine Overseas Service Medals, three NATO Service Ribbons, The Air Assault Badge, and the Combat Action Badge.
Stone will be re-deploying to Afghanistan within two weeks, for an expected nine months. When speaking about the quilt and what it meant he has decided to leave it with his family while he was on tour stating, “I really want them to have something of me. It’s an incredible quilt for sure.”
The Bradford County Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded three quilts so far this year. More nominations will lead to more awards. Anyone wishing to nominate a veteran for a Quilt of Valor should contact Bradford County QOVF at bcqov.home.blog.
