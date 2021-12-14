A local veteran remembers his chance meeting with a longtime political figure who passed away recently.
On June 14, 2008, members of the VFW Post 1536 in Sayre visited Washington, D.C. to see the WWII Memorial that was opened to the public four years prior.
Daniel Polinski is an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and Persian Gulf War who participated in the trip that was a week after the 64th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy.
“As we were walking around the memorial taking pictures, up comes Bob Dole who showed up in a car with his aide,” he said.
Dole was the longtime U.S. senator from Kansas and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee who advocated for veterans throughout his life before passing away on Dec. 5 at age 98.
He served in the Army during WWII and fought in Italy where he sustained battlefield injuries while trying to save an army radioman in 1945.
The injuries forced him to wear a body cast that required months of healing and he earned two Purple Hearts and two awards of the Bronze Star.
Dole was there that day to meet with a “freedom flight” or group of WWII vets that came to see the memorial.
“This was a chance meeting and we happened to be there at the same time he was,” said Polinski. “He was so gracious, nice and everybody felt like they knew this man their entire lives.”
Dole shook hands, took pictures and talked to many veterans there including Polinski and Harry Earley, the former Sayre VFW commander.
Earley was a WWII veteran who fought in the Pacific Theatre and saw action in the Philippines and New Guinea.
“These two guys were really hitting it off,” said Polinski. “Harry and him were both WWII infantrymen.”
Earley passed away in 2014 at age 93 and was the oldest active VFW post commander in the U.S. at one time during his tenure.
Dole was instrumental in getting the WWII Memorial created through advocacy and collecting donations, said Polinski.
“Harry and I were as happy as could be,” he said. “Not only did we meet Bob Dole, the WWII hero, but also the man who helped create this incredible memorial that we were visiting.”
Polinski got the chance to speak with Dole and share a connection that the two men had.
His father John was a WWII veteran who fought in a division close to Dole’s as Allied forces tried to bust through what was called the “Gothic Line” of German soldiers in Northern Italy.
“My father was injured on the fourth day of that offensive prior to Dole’s injuries and he lost a leg,” said Polinski. “That is the story I told Dole that day.”
Polinski said Dole was a man who was easy to talk to because he could relate to what other veterans went through.
“Here was a guy that got wounded like my father and suffered serious wounds that could have killed him on the battlefield,” he said. “He was an extraordinary guy that someone could feel comfortable with that served.”
Other sites that the group visited in the capital included the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the National Museum of the Marine Corps and the Smithsonian Institute.
“It was a great day and it was complete circumstance and luck that we were at the WWII Memorial when Dole showed up to honor that freedom flight,” he said.
Polinski said that he hopes people appreciate the service and sacrifices of military veterans.
For any veterans interested in getting together, Polinski said he and other veterans meet once a month at the Blue Dolphin Diner in Appalachian, N.Y. at 8 a.m. on the third Friday of every month for breakfast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.