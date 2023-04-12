Sayre Woman Brings Attention to Brain Aneurysms

SAYRE — A Sayre woman is raising awareness to a medical condition that effects around one in 50 Americans.
In November 2022, Rhonda Brown felt off-balance and discomfort in her head and ears followed by chest pain. Fearing a heart attack, she went to a local doctor to get it checked out. She had a CAT scan and underwent a series of tests that included five spinal taps.
Heart attack and stroke were ruled out. However, she was informed that she had four brain aneurysms and one of them was bleeding on Nov. 20, 2022. The aneurysms effected her vision and caused headaches for around four weeks. Brown stated that she had a high number of aneurysms, since most people often have one or two.
A brain aneurysm is a “weak or thin spot on an artery in the brain that balloons or bulges out and fills with blood,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. “The bulging aneurysm can put pressure on the nerves or brain tissue” and eventually burst. This could lead to a hemorrhagic stroke, brain damage, coma or death.
She was sent to the University of Rochester’s neurology department and spoke with neurosurgeon Michael T. Bender. He recommended an angiogram — an X-ray of blood vessels — to see the specific area of the bleeding.
Brown’s first surgery was on Feb. 22, 2023 and took more than 10 hours. Specifically, she had a craniotomy — a surgical opening of the skull — to stop the bleeding. During the surgery, doctors discovered that she had a fifth aneurysm. She was in the hospital for almost a week before returning home.
“Right now I’m doing the best I can to get through each day,” Brown said.
A benefit for her was held Saturday, April 8 at Sam’s Bar and Grill in Sayre. Raffles were held, including a silent auction and 50/50 drawing at the event. All proceeds went to Brown to help offset some of her medical bills since she’s unable to work. She was previously employed as a mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Sayre. Brown fears losing her house and car since she’s unable to work post-surgery.
“The last three months were really difficult,” Brown said. “I’m trying to be more zen right now and just honestly think things through.”
All of the aneurysms are on the left side of her brain with the largest one running next to her optic nerve. The next surgery scheduled for May 6 aims to repair this aneurysm. Brown will think it over and determine if she will have the surgery. The previous surgery was physically exhausting and would require taking multiple blood thinners and other medications.
Around 6.7 million Americans have an unruptured brain aneurysm, which is about one in 50 people, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. About 30,000 Americans have a ruptured brain aneurysm each year. A rupture occurs every 18 minutes. Women are more likely to have a brain aneurysm at a ratio of three to two ratio compared to men. Women above age 55 also have a higher risk of a rupture at about 1.5 times. Ruptured aneurysms are fatal in about half of cases, while half a million deaths worldwide are attributed to ruptured aneurysms each year. Half of those individuals are less than 50-years-old.
