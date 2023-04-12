Sayre Woman Brings Attention to Brain Aneurysms

A benefit for Rhonda Brown was held Saturday, April 8 at Sam’s Bar and Grill in Sayre. The event raised money to help pay Brown’s medical expenses after she had surgery for a ruptured brain aneurysm. Pictured from left: Brown’s daughter Aerikka, son Nicholas, Rhonda Brown, her grandson Kellan and her daughter Kelsii.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

SAYRE — A Sayre woman is raising awareness to a medical condition that effects around one in 50 Americans.

In November 2022, Rhonda Brown felt off-balance and discomfort in her head and ears followed by chest pain. Fearing a heart attack, she went to a local doctor to get it checked out. She had a CAT scan and underwent a series of tests that included five spinal taps.

