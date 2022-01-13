SAYRE BOROUGH — A Sayre woman faces felony charges for allegedly selling illegal drugs from a hotel in the borough on Jan. 5.
Sayre Borough Police said that they received a tip that 19-year-old Destiny Faith Barnes was selling heroin and fentanyl from a room in the Best Western.
Officers also received Facebook messages from a profile that discussed selling a bundle of heroin or fentanyl from Jan. 2 to 5 and photos of Barnes throughout that profile, according to court documents.
The messages stated that Barnes was staying in a room where narcotics were being sold, she took payment for drugs through an app called Cashapp and that she had 100 “Tex’s” – referring to subutex – 8 milligrams for $8 a piece, police said.
Investigators set up surveillance in a room across from her hotel room and less than one hour later, police saw multiple people use the side entrance, enter her room and stay for a few minutes before leaving and other suspicious activity, according to court documents. Police also saw a woman in the room who matched the description of Barnes, who was on parole for narcotic-related charges.
Police executed a search warrant for Barnes’ room, where they found her on the hotel bed next to a large amount of narcotic packaging material, a cell phone, a small amount of purported methamphetamine, and 5 grams of fentanyl in a fanny pack. Elsewhere in the room, police found a large amount of drug paraphernalia, such as digital scales with powder residue, hypodermic needles, alcohol swabs, bloody tissues, small amount of marijuana and a magnetic hide-a-box used to transport narcotics under vehicles, according to court documents. Police also discovered white powder in a bag used to mix narcotics and a drug ledger that included prices for narcotics and a list of who owed her money. In addition, police recovered $1,182 in cash from Barnes.
After being taken into custody, police said Barnes admitted to selling drugs from the room and using her cell phone to set up transactions of methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl and prescription pills. She had other people sell drugs for her and bring back money, according to court documents.
Barnes faces charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and felony criminal use of communication facility.
She was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.