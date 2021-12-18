WILLIAMSPORT – A 54-year-old Sayre woman was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months in jail in connection with a mail and wire fraud scheme that defrauded multiple female victims throughout the country of $1,89 million.
According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Christine Bradley Okpako was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann to 37 months imprisonment. On Nov. 23, her husband Jabin Godspower Okpako was sentenced to 87 months in jail.
Gurganus said the couple and other conspirators located in the U.S. and West Africa targeted woman ages 55 to 85 who visited online gaming, relationship and dating websites. After the victims were befriended, they were convinced to send money for a variety of fictitious causes, such as a worker in Alaska who fell from a tower, to pay for medicine, to recover a $6 million inheritance, to help the United Nations repair equipment on an oil drilling rig, and to purchase an apartment in Washington, D.C.
The money was laundered through bank and wire transitions in multiple states, and then transferred to three separate bank accounts in Nigeria.
