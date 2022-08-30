SAYRE — Sayre Borough hosted its ninth annual event dedicated to appreciating the last few weeks of summer left with community fun and a fireworks display.

The 9th Annual Sayre Borough End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display was held at Riverfront Park Saturday. Attendees made their way to the grounds to check out featured food and games. Food vendors were busy serving up treats such as ice cream, popcorn, cheesesteaks and tacos to hungry patrons. Kids and adults could play games such as the brand new laser tag on one of the park’s fields. Attendees could also listen to musical performances at the main stage.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.