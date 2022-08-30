SAYRE — Sayre Borough hosted its ninth annual event dedicated to appreciating the last few weeks of summer left with community fun and a fireworks display.
The 9th Annual Sayre Borough End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display was held at Riverfront Park Saturday. Attendees made their way to the grounds to check out featured food and games. Food vendors were busy serving up treats such as ice cream, popcorn, cheesesteaks and tacos to hungry patrons. Kids and adults could play games such as the brand new laser tag on one of the park’s fields. Attendees could also listen to musical performances at the main stage.
Multiple families played a variety of games presented on the grounds. Jezabella Johnston played a ball toss game where she won treats to the excitement of family members watching.
“It’s great to be here and we try to go to every fair in Bradford County during the summer. It’s definitely a family tradition,” said Keith, Jezabella’s father.
Borough Manager Dave Jarrett stated that he was happy to bring back popular attractions that were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year was our first year post-COVID and we weren’t able to do the kids zone to the extent that we like to do,” he said. “However, we could this year. We brought in some new bounce houses, an obstacle course and an 18-foot-tall slide. They have been going nonstop since the gates opened.”
Jarrett stated that organizers are always ready for the big fireworks displays. He noted how Towanda’s Riverfest had its own fireworks display that night about an hour after Sayre’s event.
“People in Bradford County are very fortunate that they have the opportunity to see two fireworks displays on the same night,” he said. “If people time it right, they can see both.”
He said that organizers started out the week with about $1,500 short of their goal. However, within two days, they surpassed their goal of $15,000 by reaching out to local companies. Jarrett thanked the celebrations’s over three dozen sponsors. He also thanked Sky Shooter Displays for conducting the event’s fireworks display every year.
Jarrett wishes to see more volunteers in the near future though. He is concerned that a day may come where there won’t be enough volunteers which would lead to the end of the public event. He stated that community events like Sayre’s celebration cannot survive without volunteers.
“We had four [volunteers] here this morning from 8 a.m. to the start of the event,” he said. “I’m the youngest one of them and I am 50 years old.”
He stated that some people may have the assumption that volunteering takes up a lot of time. However, it doesn’t take as much time as people think and it only takes a few hours, he expressed. Still, he is already looking forward to next year’s event.
“We don’t get ahead of ourselves, but we had year nine lined up, so now we move to year 10,” he said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
