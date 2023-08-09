SAYRE — The public learned ways to access fresh food and services to better their physical and mental health on Saturday at Sayre’s Howard Elmer Park.
The 7th Annual Food Farm Family Festival, also known as F3, had multiple food vendors and organizations onsite for the festivities. The Guthrie Sayre Weight Loss Center and Wellbeing Committee organized the festival.
Event organizer Jessica Callear is Guthrie’s bariatric medicine coordinator within its Weight Loss Center. She stated that attendees were engaged with vendors and eager to learn more about their products. Callear hopes that F3 inspires attendees to pursue healthier lifestyle changes.
“[F3] helps bring light to the community about what’s in our area,” Callear said. “It’s nice to see what else is out there.”
Mental health awareness was a key aspect at this year’s event. Nicole Mullen, Guthrie’s director of Behavioral Services, was onsite to promote positive mental health activities. She displayed a board with post-it notes that had positive affirmations written on them. Coloring sheets were available for people to draw on as well. She stated that Guthrie offers in-patient psychiatric services, as well as outpatient services.
Actions taken to alleviate depression, stress or anxiety can include talking to a friend, spending time in nature, painting or drawing, writing in a journal, or partaking in yoga or mindful breathing.
“Something as simple as breathing can help de-escalate your body and slow your heart rate,” Mullen said. “When we are anxious, we tend to breathe really fast and rapid and that escalates everything.”
She added that people can create a daily or minute check-in with themselves and ask questions that include: What am I feeling right now? What is my body telling me and what can I do to take care of it?
“We focus on food and exercise and all of those things are important, but our emotional well-being is just as important,” Mullen said.
Additional tips to boost mental health include: make social connections, stay active, talk to someone, appeal to the senses, take up a relaxation practice, make leisure a priority, eat a brain-healthy diet, make a healthy sleep routine, find purpose and meaning, and get help if needed. Guthrie recommends people to consume less sugar, stay hydrated, take a walk. People can also create a gratitude list, decrease phone usage and consult a therapist.
Representatives from Penn-York Valley Project GROW promoted the nonprofit’s products and activities. The nonprofit seeks to “cultivate opportunity, education and inspiration in our community to value, access, and grow healthy food,” according to its website.
Janelle Daddona promoted Project GROW’s public gardening program that’s open to people of all ages. There are currently three community gardens in Waverly. Members avoid using chemicals, such as pesticides or fungicides on food grown in their gardens. She described the gardens’ fresh soil as “black gold” that’s treated like a living organism. The nonprofit donates a minimum of 10% of its vegetables to local food pantries.
Project GROW also has youth programs that teach kids to grow their own food. Daddona stated that gardening is a great way to exercise and even boost mental health. She said that it’s important for people to connect with their food and know where it comes from.
“If [people] go to the store, [they] get a little disconnected. [They] don’t know exactly where that comes from, so we want to grow the food in a healthy way,” Daddona said.
Charlie and Deb Murphy joined F3 for the first time to promote products from their Mansfield-based Murphy’s Blueberry Farm. Charlie expressed that they were thankful to have blueberries to sell since they lost a large amount from the hard frost in May. Many regional orchards lost either half or all of their apples this year due to the frost.
“I think everybody was pretty happy to see some healthy fruit products here,” Deb said.
The farm operates from July 1 to Aug. 10, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also at the event was Janet MacWhinnie of East Smithfield who represented Udder Merry MacFarm Produce. The farm creates hydroponically grown lettuce, cucumbers and other vegetables. Hydroponics utilizes water-based nutrient solutions instead of soil.
The farm also uses biologics to control bugs that would eat its plants. She releases Spidex mites early in spring to kill spider mites that eat cucumbers. Ladybugs are used to kill aphids, a small sap-sucking insect. However, ladybugs are not available this year due to the Canadian wildfires, according to MacWhinnie.
“We see people trying different things that normally they wouldn’t,” she expressed.
She sold and promoted items that included tricolor bell peppers, basil and English cucumbers at the event.
F3 organizers are already planning next year’s festival, which is expected to take place on the first Saturday of August from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Howard Elmer Park.
