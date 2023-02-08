ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today that Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available in Pennsylvania and New York for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations with losses from drought that occurred from May 15 through Sept 20, 2022.

The declaration covers the Pennsylvania primary county of Tioga; and the adjacent counties of Bradford, Lycoming, and Potter in Pennsylvania; Chemung and Steuben in New York.