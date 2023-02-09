[SCRANTON, Pa.] — The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will offer a training event designed to educate agriculture and food-related business owners on the importance of food safety. “The Importance of Food Safety: An Introduction to the Food Safety Modernization Act” will be held on Wednesday, February 22 in Honesdale and Thursday, February 23 in Troy.

Presenters will provide a general overview of The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and how small businesses might respond to its requirements, depending on if they sell local food in their restaurant, market, or store; are an agricultural producer; add value to locally-grown food; or transport local foods between farm and table. Current food business challenges, the importance of making a long-term commitment to visible food safety, and building the resiliency needed to pivot when regulatory and marketplace environments change will also be discussed.