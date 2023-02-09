[SCRANTON, Pa.] — The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will offer a training event designed to educate agriculture and food-related business owners on the importance of food safety. “The Importance of Food Safety: An Introduction to the Food Safety Modernization Act” will be held on Wednesday, February 22 in Honesdale and Thursday, February 23 in Troy.
Presenters will provide a general overview of The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and how small businesses might respond to its requirements, depending on if they sell local food in their restaurant, market, or store; are an agricultural producer; add value to locally-grown food; or transport local foods between farm and table. Current food business challenges, the importance of making a long-term commitment to visible food safety, and building the resiliency needed to pivot when regulatory and marketplace environments change will also be discussed.
Participants will also learn about a special program offered by the SBDC to guide them in choosing the food safety action steps that will make sense financially while maintaining the unique, creative product line that customers want. Information about other local and regional resources will also be shared. Winifred McGee, Business Consultant with The University of Scranton SBDC and Rick Kralj, Senior Extension Educator, Food Safety Quality with Penn State Extension, will lead both sessions.
The same session is offered on two different days. Interested participants can choose to attend either Wednesday, February 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Stourbridge Project, 646 Park Street in Honesdale, PA or Thursday, February 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Troy Sale Barn in Troy, PA.
The session is free, thanks to support from the Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.scrantonsbdc.com or contacting the SBDC at sbdc@scranton.edu or (570) 941-7588.
With funding and support from The University of Scranton, the Small Business Administration, and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, The University of Scranton SBDC provides educational programs and no cost, confidential consulting services to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a small business in Bradford, Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne & Wyoming counties. To request SBDC services, visit www.scrantonsbdc.com.
This material is based upon work supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, through the Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program under subaward number LNE20-398-34268.
