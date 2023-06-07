LAPORTE - During their meeting on Tuesday, the Sullivan County Commissioners opened sealed bids for three upcoming projects and discussed other items including lease agreements and park usage agreements. 

The first item that Chief Clerk Hope Verelst announced bids for was for a project that would update the vinyl siding at the Sullivan County Library. There were two bids for this project, one for $23,350 from Green Rhino Builders and the other for $43,900 from MAC Builders & Design. 