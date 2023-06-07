LAPORTE - During their meeting on Tuesday, the Sullivan County Commissioners opened sealed bids for three upcoming projects and discussed other items including lease agreements and park usage agreements.
The first item that Chief Clerk Hope Verelst announced bids for was for a project that would update the vinyl siding at the Sullivan County Library. There were two bids for this project, one for $23,350 from Green Rhino Builders and the other for $43,900 from MAC Builders & Design.
The second item that had bids was for clearing trees, brush and other items for the construction of a communications tower. There were seven bids ranging from $32,000 to $96,000.
The third item, which had no bids, was to create a shelter at the communications tower site.
The commissioners unanimously approved five other items.
Commissioners approved a 1-year lease agreement between Sullivan County and Area Agency on Aging for an office space within the Mattern Building. The commissioners also approved a request from Lycoming Composite Cycling Team to use the park on June 19 and 20 for Girls ROC Mountain Bike Camp.
The Commissioners additionally approved service agreements for office equipment within the prothonotary's office, the Children & Youth FY 2022-2023 2nd quarter expenditure report and an amended agreement between Bradford/Sullivan Drug & Alcohol Single County Authority and Sullivan County Victim Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.