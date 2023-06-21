SC Commissioners welcome SC Dairy Princess

LAPORTE — The commissioners had a guest at their meeting on Tuesday morning: Sullivan County Dairy Princess Makayla Bedford. Bedford read the commissioner’s proclamation that declared June 2023 as dairy month in Sullivan County.

The proclamation said that proclaiming dairy month was important to Sullivan County, as the county is proud of it’s dairy industry and Pennsylvania’s official beverage is milk.