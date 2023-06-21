LAPORTE — The commissioners had a guest at their meeting on Tuesday morning: Sullivan County Dairy Princess Makayla Bedford. Bedford read the commissioner’s proclamation that declared June 2023 as dairy month in Sullivan County.
The proclamation said that proclaiming dairy month was important to Sullivan County, as the county is proud of it’s dairy industry and Pennsylvania’s official beverage is milk.
“Sullivan County is proud of its dairy industry and the important contribution it makes to our economy and the Welfare of our citizens,” Bedford read. “We salute dairy farmers and their families for the strength and vitality they bring to our rural community.”
The proclamation also urged all citizens to use the month to enjoy dairy products as well as recognize the benefits of the dairy industry on the economy and health.
The commissioners had several other items on the agenda, including bids for an elevator modernization project and for a propane boiler project at the Sullivan County Medical Center.
The elevator project had one bid, from Port Elevator Inc. in Williamsport, for $119,400.
The propane boiler project had five bids, ranging from $31,473 to $111,892.
Additionally, the commissioners awarded a bid for the communications tower site clearing project that was discussed in their previous meeting. They chose the low bidder, for a total cost of $32,000.
The commissioners unanimously approved a decision to reject all bids for the previously discussed library vinyl siding project. When asked why, Chair Donna Iannone said that they “didn’t feel any were appropriate, and some were incomplete.” The commissioners plan to open up and receive another round of bids.
The commissioners also approved the “County of Sullivan Investment Policy,” a three year contract for maintenance services at the Courthouse and two travel requests from Children & Youth Services and the sheriff’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.