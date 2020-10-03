WYSOX – A variety of characters roamed around the Wysox Haunted House grounds Friday evening, buying their tickets and treats, visiting vendors and a petting zoo, and lining up to check out the ghouls and monsters inside the big old structure as part of the annual attraction’s kick-off.
Instead of getting ready to give jump scares, however, the haunted hallways featured more friendly greetings as part of the first of two “no scare” weekends – and candy for those passing through. The experience is set to become much more frightening starting Oct. 16.
As many enjoyed the attractions, organizer Mary Sturdevant said it was “absolutely amazing” to be able to bring families together for another year, even with some of the craziness that comes with the first night.
“All of the volunteers work really well together as a team, so we usually can deal with any hiccups that might occur quickly,” she said.
This year’s event was organized by new non-profit Building Outreach Opportunities, or BOO, Inc., and along with the Sixth Annual Halloween for Hunger drive, will benefit both the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company and Child Hunger Outreach Partners. Those who bring food pantry, pet food items, or winter wear such as blankets, hats and gloves will receive free raffle tickets.
And plenty of people donated Friday, completely filling the coffin set out for the collections.
On Oct. 17, the grounds will feature Northern Tier Wrestling’s Haunted Havok show starting at 2:30 p.m., with local ghost hunter Jason Gowin as a special guest.
The Wysox Haunted House continues tonight at 7 p.m., and then returns each Friday and Saturday evening through the rest of the month.
It is located at 22537 Route 187, next to Country Cottage Ice Cream.
More information, including ticket prices, can be found at www.BOOinc.org.
