Scaring up good for the community

Organizers of the Wysox Haunted House are getting the ghouls ready once again to offer more fun and frights.
This year’s event, which again will be held in conjunction with the Sixth Annual Halloween for Hunger drive, will benefit both the Child Hunger Outreach Partners and Wysox Fire Company. It is being organized under the newly formed non-profit Building Outreach Opportunities (BOO) Inc.
On Thursday, organizer Mary Sturdevant and CHOP Executive Director Dani Ruhf, who also serves as BOO chairwoman, updated the Bradford County Commissioners about the annual Halloween activities.
“We’re really excited about this year’s event,” Sturdevant said.
As in past years, the Wysox Haunted House will be open every Friday and Saturday night in October, with the first two weeks’ events designated as “no scare” and sensory friendly nights.
“That’s the one I’m going to,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said jokingly.
There will be food and craft vendors on site, and those who bring food pantry items or pet care donations for the Halloween for Hunger drive will be able to earn free tickets for a basket raffle. Winter wear such as hats, gloves, blankets and scarves will also be accepted.
According to Ruhf, CHOP ended up giving out as much food in a month as they did all of last year after COVID-19 hit.
“We’re getting close to hitting 2 million pounds of food going out to this local community,” she added.
Both Sturdevant and Ruhf thanked all of the community sponsors who have supported their community endeavors.
“We definitely wouldn’t be able to have this level of outreach without the people offering (their support),” said Ruhf.
Because of COVID-19, Sturdevant said they are asking people to purchase tickets in advance through the Wysox Haunted House event page on Facebook or by visiting www.BOOinc.org. Tickets are $6 for 3 to 12-year-olds, $8 for 13 and older, with those 2 and younger admitted for free. Tickets are $2 less for “no scare” nights.
The Wysox Haunted House is located at 22537 Route 187 in Wysox and is completely volunteer run.
