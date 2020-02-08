featured Scenes from the snowy day (photos) Feb 8, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Dr. Rich Wheeland shoveled snow outside his home in Troy Township. Submitted Photo Chelsea Murray snapped a photo of her dog taking in the beauty of a snowy waterfall. Submitted Photo Ayriana and Lindsey Patton took advantage of Friday's snowstorm with a snowball fight. Submitted Photo Cody and Norm delighted in the snow in Troy. Submitted Photo Snow blanketed Sugar Branch Farms in Columbia Cross Roads. Submitted Photo Braxton Spencer (back) and Beckett Spencer (front) enjoyed sled riding on Friday. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The freshly fallen snow meant fun for some. For others, Friday’s heavy accumulation at times meant a tough job ahead when it came to clearing walkways and driveways. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Fun on Friday's snow day Coroner: Woman, 79, dead after car left running accidentally He dreamed of freedom, but reality wasn’t what he expected. Oregon candidate, once a Trump critic, now embraces him Pennsylvania's big higher education problem gets a spotlight Today in History DOH updates coronavirus guidelines to prevent potential spread Theodore P. ‘Ted’ Christini Digital Edition The Daily Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFeds: Helicopter had 'in-flight break-up' before crashLocal pizza shops feed thousands on Super Bowl SundayAngela Lee 'Angie' Nesbit Burgess, 57Mylen H. 'Red' Madigan Jr., 9Ada Louise Eadie Williams, 97Derek K. Dowling, 36Two car wreck on Route 706Charles T. “Buzz” Masteller Jr., 65Laurence R. ThorenSusan ‘Sue’ (Campbell) Hoover, 73 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Feb 8 Birthday party Sat, Feb 8, 2020 Feb 9 Roast beef dinner Sun, Feb 9, 2020 Feb 11 Caregivers’ Support Group Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Catholic Community of the Epiphany free community meal Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11 Burn survivors support group meeting Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Feb 12 DuPont retirees lunch meet Wed, Feb 12, 2020 Feb 12 Athens senior citizens Valentines luncheon Wed, Feb 12, 2020 Feb 12 Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club meeting Wed, Feb 12, 2020 Feb 13 Wysox Fire Co. Auxiliary spaghetti supper Thu, Feb 13, 2020 Online Poll Who do you think should be responsible for transporting inmates from the Bradford County Correctional facility to and from their preliminary hearings in the magisterial court system? You voted: The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office The police departments that originally arrested the inmates Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists Today's Values 81998171 81999617 81999304 81999689 81999151 81999693 81999717 81998331 81999721 81999692 81999310 81999445 81998345 81999279 81997702 Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.