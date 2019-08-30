Three days of activities, including a new pep rally and charitable endeavor, will help welcome Athens alumni home and bring the community together for this year’s homecoming.
“We want homecoming to be a celebration of all of the wonderful activities our students are involved in and invite our beloved alum back to our community and campus to celebrate Wildcat Golden Pride over the course of several days,” said school officials in a press release.
On Thursday, Sept. 19, the district will kick off the homecoming celebration with a parade at 6 p.m. The floats, musicians and other participants will make their way from Gannon Associates on Main Street down Frederick Street to the recently renovated Athens Alumni Stadium, where the inaugural Wildcat Rally in the Valley will be held for all extra-curricular activities.
The following night, the Athens Wildcats will take the gridiron against the Canton Warriors at 7 p.m. This game is also the first ever Gold Out Game, which will benefit two Athens families with children — Ariah Cooke and Seeley Carlin — who are battling childhood cancer. T-shirt sales and the night’s admissions will be combined with the proceeds from each school’s penny war to benefit both families. The game will also feature a performance by the high school marching band, the announcement of the homecoming court, and the crowning of the 2019-2020 homecoming queen and Mr. Athens.
A bonfire will be held after the game for high schoolers, which will end at 10:30 p.m.
Homecoming continues at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, with the Wildcat junior high volleyball team taking on Northeast Bradford and the Lady Wildcat soccer team competing against Towanda. The volleyball team will then take on Wellsboro at 12:15 p.m. in the gymnasium and the boys soccer team will face Corning Painted Post at 1 p.m.
“We look forward to seeing all of our community members at this special homecoming weekend celebration,” officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.