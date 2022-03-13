SAYRE BOROUGH — Due to the winter weather, the Scholarship Challenge was cancelled on Saturday and rescheduled to March 19.
The Finals are also rescheduled for Saturday, March 26, according to hosts Irene and Dave Radigan, WATS/WAVR’s owners.
“We want to make sure we keep everyone safe,” the couple stated on Choice 102, WAVR’s Facebook page. “Today we would have had kids traveling over an hour to get to the challenge and I know that we wouldn’t want our children traveling in this weather.”
They also encouraged everyone to stay safe and warm from the winter storm.
Bradford County was hit with about 5 inches of snow in various areas including Sayre, according to the National Weather Service Binghamton.
Teams that were slated to face off on Saturday will still compete on March 19. These teams include Elmira, Loyal Sock, Neward Valley, Blue Ridge and Montrose 2 in round one at 10 a.m. Round two will start at 2 p.m. with the teams of Athens Black, Spencer Van Etten, Wellsboro and Sayre Blue.
