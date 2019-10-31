WAVERLY — After 40 seasons of impact on the lives of local students and schools, Scholarship Challenge will be honoring the memory of a long time coach for Canton’s quiz team.
This year’s season is dedicated to Jefferey Wynne, who was Canton’s coach for Scholarship Challenge and passed away in May 21. Wynne had struggled with life long health conditions which led him into becoming a manager for the Canton Warriors football team for six years and an advisor to the National Honor Society. Wynne served as an English teacher at Canton Jr./Sr. High School and helped with many other school activities.
“Just a beloved human being who had been part of the challenge for at least 20 years and probably longer than that,” said Chuck Carver.
Team advisors, school administrators, Choice Radio staff and owner Chuck Carver were in attendance of an annual banquet on Wednesday to discuss this year’s upcoming season.
“We will kick off the 40th season of our award winning broadcast, which as you all know, is much more than a radio show,” said Carver at the banquet. “It’s a community event that encompasses — my notes say — eight counties and two states.”
According to Carver, Scholarship Challenge has been awarded more than 30 state and national honors and has awarded more than $215,000 in prize money to winning schools.
“We have been told by both our state associations that this is the longest running radio program in both New York and Pennsylvania,” stated Carver. “How do you confirm that? I don’t know, but we have reached out to associations to try to confirm that. Either way, 40 years I think is pretty amazing.”
The challenge is set to begin on Jan. 25 with all the rounds being broadcast from the Patterson Auditorium at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital campus in Sayre. The event is open for the public to attend and the finals will air on March 14.
