SAYRE- Round 3 of the Scholarship Challenge kicked off at noon on Saturday, with Choice 102 in the auditorium at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Young men and women battled their wits and reaction speeds against one another. The tension began to build as the tournament progressed throughout the night. However, when the dust settled it would be Notre Dame Blue, as listed by the official bracket, that took home the prize and the right to compete in the finals that will be held on March 14.
Members of the community are invited to watch the next rounds on Feb. 29 at the Robert Packer Auditorium, with the competition kicking off both in person and on air with Choice 102.
