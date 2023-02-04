SAYRE – A treasured Valley tradition will once again dominate the airwaves for the 43rd time since 1981.
The Scholarship Challenge, the annual quiz competition hosted by Choice 102 WATS/WAVR radio, returns at 10 a.m. and will be broadcast across 17 radio stations from Corning to Binghamton to Dushore as 22 teams of students from 19 different school districts compete for prize money and the Kwasnoski Cup for their respective districts.
According to radio owner Dave Radigan, this year’s prize pool totals $6,500, which is all donated by local businesses, individuals and organizations. Over its 43-year history, the Scholarship Challenge has awarded $238,275 to school districts across Pennsylvania and New York.
“We’re very excited about it,” he said. “We’re going to have four rounds of qualifiers, and on March 4 we’re looking to do the first middle school scholarship challenge since the pandemic. Then the following week we’ll have the finals. So, weather-permitting, we’ll be on every Saturday morning for the next six weeks.”
The competition will be broadcast live at 10 a.m. from the Sayre Theatre. Community members are welcome to attend in person for free, and concessions will be open. Otherwise, spectators can listen in live on the radio or watch the live stream online. More information on the live stream can be found by following the Choice’s Facebook page.
This year, Towanda will look to defend their title. But first, today’s round opens with students from Grace Christian, Sullivan County, Sayre, Waverly and Wyalusing all competing to see who will move on.
Each match is comprised of three 10-question rounds, with teams gaining 10 points for each correct answer, and losing 10 points for each incorrect answer. In the final round of each match, correct answers earn 20 points.
Traditionally restricted to only junior and senior students, this year’s competition will feature high school students from freshmen to seniors for the first time — a change welcomed by districts, especially those who may have trouble fielding full four-member teams, said Radigan.
“This is our favorite event that we do every year,” he said. “It’s a wonderful creation from (previous owner) Chuck Carver, and we’re honored to be able to keep doing it for the students and the community.”
