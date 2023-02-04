SAYRE – A treasured Valley tradition will once again dominate the airwaves for the 43rd time since 1981.

The Scholarship Challenge, the annual quiz competition hosted by Choice 102 WATS/WAVR radio, returns at 10 a.m. and will be broadcast across 17 radio stations from Corning to Binghamton to Dushore as 22 teams of students from 19 different school districts compete for prize money and the Kwasnoski Cup for their respective districts.