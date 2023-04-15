The Towanda Garden Club will grant a scholarship in the amount of $500 to a graduating senior from any Bradford County high school.
The student must major in botany, forestry, landscape design, landscape architecture, environmental studies, or any field related to horticulture.
The award is to be used toward tuition or books at a two- or four-year college program. Please have interested applicants forward the following documents:
- High School Transcript
- Letter of acceptance from college or university
- One letter of reference from a teacher
- A short essay on career goals.
Forward the above documents by May 6, 2023 to:
