There was concern raised at Tuesday’s Troy School Board meeting about recent bills for repairs of school instruments.
On debate was the approval of paying $7,000 in estimated instrument repairs. Funds for repairs were not anticipated in the budget the Board passed earlier this month. Board member Dan Martin asked about the unexpected cost.
“Moving forward, are we going to have a better plan for how this gets handled?” Martin asked during debate, “Seven thousand, some people would say that’s a drop in the bucket, but that’s a substantial amount.”
Substitute Superintendent Janilyn Elias answered Martin’s concerns.
“This is a conversation we had with our music director.” Elias informed the board, “This $7,000 is for the instruments that have already been sent out without our being aware. We have addressed it no more instruments will be sent out.”
Payment of the $7,000 ultimately passed 5-2 with Martin and Heather Bohner dissenting.
