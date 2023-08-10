TROY — The Troy school board discussed the open bid they had put out for finishing the track concession stand at TIS, with some sober results.
Administrators informed the board and the gathered public that only one bid was received, in the amount of $703,000. This does not include running plumbing, electric, or installing counters and other interior.
“The question is does the board want to put some kind of motion on the table for next week to decide what to do with this building,” explained superintendent Elias.
She informed the board that the price of material and labor had increased 374% since the original bid for the building was made in 2017.
Elias and business administrator Traci Gilliland informed the board that the district had spent roughly $24,000 in donated funds that had been earmarked for the project, on top of donated material. Gilliland advised the board that any efforts to abandon the concession stand project should include returning the donated funds and value of material back to the community members.
School Director Abramo Capece asked how much donated cash the district had left, and was informed they had $20,700 left.
Chrissi Stanton suggested the money set aside in the budget for the concession stand project might be put to use improving the softball field in East Troy. Board members determined to schedule a buildings and grounds committee meeting to address their approach to that field.
The board discussed a one-year deal with Alparon Community Park to allow the district to use its fields through March 1, 2024.
The agreement is in the amount of $17,971.93 and would allow the district to use the football field at Alparon 16 times, with and additional $162 for every lighted event at the park after the 16. The rate represents an eight percent increase over last year.
“There’s another piece of this: if the board agreed to an extended contract beyond the one year lease, they [Alparon Park] would not go above five percent increase,” Elias informed the board.
Board members clarified that going year-to-year with lease contracts would result in a similar increase each year based on the Consumer Price Index, while signing a multi-year deal after March 1, 2024 would guarantee an increase of no more than five percent year over year.
The lease agreement will be voted on next meeting.
During visitor comments Lisa Campbell called the concession stand project a “disaster” and said the community couldn’t afford to pursue it.
