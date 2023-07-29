TOWANDA — A nationwide annual giveaway event that supplies children with backpacks and school supplies is coming to Towanda and Sayre TCC locations on Sunday.

Authorized TCC and wireless Zone Verizon retailers located at 833 Golden Mile Road in Towanda and 1892 North Elmira Street in Sayre will be giving out backpacks to local children on Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. until supplies are gone.