TOWANDA — A nationwide annual giveaway event that supplies children with backpacks and school supplies is coming to Towanda and Sayre TCC locations on Sunday.
Authorized TCC and wireless Zone Verizon retailers located at 833 Golden Mile Road in Towanda and 1892 North Elmira Street in Sayre will be giving out backpacks to local children on Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. until supplies are gone.
The 11th annual nationwide giveaway which involves over 1,000 stores will be donating 120,000 backpacks with school supplies this year, and they have donated over 1.3 million backpacks since starting in 2013.
One backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue will be presented to each child present on a first-come, first-served basis. Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.
“The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is our company’s cornerstone annual event, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in the thousands of communities we operate in,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “The start of the school year is an exciting time for many, and we look forward each and every year to make school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom.”
