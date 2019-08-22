ROME TOWNSHIP — It was the first day back inside the classroom for dozens of North Rome Christian School students on Wednesday.
As is tradition on the first day, the school held their Boo Hoo Breakfast where parents and students get to enjoy breakfast together before going their separate ways — some for the first time.
“You might think it’s the kids that say boo hoo, but it’s usually the parents,” said school administrator and bible teacher William Reddinger on Wednesday. “It’s always a big deal.”
North Rome plans on graduating five kids this year, down from seven last year, but boasts bigger class sizes at the lower the grade level.
“That’s how it always goes with some kids leaving for football or baseball or something else, but our five seniors this year are all great kids, I wouldn’t trade the five great kids for 25 (average) kids,” Reddinger said.
Reddinger also said that the small class sizes make the school more intimate and community oriented, which is something North Rome aims to achieve every year.
“This school, we really want to be community minded. We have community service days, a lot of kids go out and go help people in their homes, it’s cool. ... Sometimes it’s the opposite too, brothers and sisters fight a lot. But for the most part they cover each other’s backs.”
This year the school has numerous events planned like the Race for Education 5K, the National Day of Prayer, camping at Stony Point, and a trip to Washington D.C. for a leadership conference among other events.
“It’s always a powerful impact they make with their government officials, a lot of great speakers,” Reddinger said of the leadership conference.
With the first day in the books, Reddinger said he thought the day went “smooth.”
“Well, as smooth as could be planned.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.