Some Bradford County school districts were awarded School Safety program grants Friday that will enable them to enhance the safety and security of their buildings through the use of equipment, school resource officers, or other means of violence prevention.
According to the grant award announcements from state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), the Northeast Bradford School District will receive $34,300 and the Wyalusing Area School Districts will receive $44,999.80. Both districts will use the money to purchase security equipment and implement programs designed to reduce school violence. The third award for Bradford County was $18,954.74 for the Sayre Area School District, which will utilize the funding for school safety programs.
“No parent, teacher or student should have to worry if they are going to get home safely from school each day,” Yaw said. “Protecting our schools is paramount, and that is why I was happy to support the School Safety program, which was established last year by the legislature.”
“The safety of our children in the classroom is one of the Legislature’s top priorities,” said Pickett. “These grants will help to ensure that schools are providing a secure learning environment for students, as well as the faculty and staff.”
Districts can also use the money for safety and security assessments and counseling services.
School districts across the commonwealth received $7.2 million in all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.