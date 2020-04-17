Friday night lights will take on a new meaning tonight. Instead of welcoming the crowds to witness the clash of high school rivals on the gridiron, several high school stadiums across the PIAA District IV will be lit up to honor those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and to celebrate the class of 2020, whose school year has been disrupted by the virus.
According to various reports, some stadiums will light up at 8:20 p.m. — or, in military time, 20:20.
Promoting their own effort in a news release, the Sayre Area School District is planning on brightening the Lockhart Street Bowl between 7 and 9 p.m. as its scoreboard — like others — will display a score of 20-20, and will be set at fourth down with 19 yards to go “signifying COVID-19 is on its final down.”
School grounds will be closed to the public to preserve social distancing.
Sayre officials encourage the community to participate by turning on their porch lights. People can also take a selfie or video with their favorite noise maker, rally towel, pom-pom, poster, or other school spirit item and post to social media with a tag for the Sayre Area School District and the hashtag#PIAAtogether.
According to various reports, those in all participating school districts are encouraged to do the same.
