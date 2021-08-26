School's back in session

SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District welcomed its students back to school on Tuesday in a scene that looked much different from a year ago.
Gone are the markers to ensure students were far enough apart, and masks are no longer required.
“I thought it was a great first day of school,” Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said. “It was nice to walk around and see those classrooms full of our students. It was a feeling of joy and excitement to have the students back in person.”
Students will all be learning in person this year, except for those who need to quarantine.
“Last year, we did quite a lot of simultaneous (instruction), where teachers were teaching online and in person at the same time,” Sayre High School principal Dayton Handrick said. “This year, they’re just teaching the students in the classroom, and the kids who can’t come in are working on their own.”
The district will continue to offer the online learning academy as it has for several years.
Daloisio spent her Tuesday morning greeting students at H. Austin Snyder Elementary.
“With any first day, there’s always those jitters that happen, but we were able to meet our students and greet them at the door, and welcome them back,” she said.
Overall, though, there was a feeling of excitement.
“It felt really good, the kids seemed really happy to be there,” Handrick said. “The kids I talked to (on Tuesday) were very upbeat and happy to be back and feel more normal.”
There are unknowns that remain with COVID, but Handrick noted the contrast from the first day of the 2020 school year.
“This one may have felt a little bit more normal,” he said. “The pandemic still hangs over us a little bit, (but) I would say we are all grateful to be a step closer to normal.”
While the students returned on Tuesday, the staff got back to work last Wednesday to prepare for the school year ahead.
“As a group of educators, we had a great four days opening,” Daloisio said. “After that year we had last year that was so difficult and challenging, (we were) looking forward to some sort of normalcy for this upcoming school year.”
The first day for students also marked the introduction of a new schedule for seventh and eighth grade students, who now have all their core classes on the second floor of the main building at the high school.
Previously, all students in the building would change classes at the same time. This year, seventh and eighth-graders operate on a separate schedule, allowing more space in the hallways.
“We started to meet with the teachers and think of the middle schooler differently than a high school student,” Daloisio said. “We have a core group of teachers in seventh grade and a core group of teachers in eighth grade … I think then, teachers will be able to work collectively as a team with the student body.”
“Things seemed to work very smoothly,” Handrick said of the new schedule. “We’ve been pleased so far.”
Across the entire district, Daloisio called the first day successful overall.
“I would say overall, there’s been a few bumps, but we tackle each bump as it comes along,” she said. “Though I would say it was pretty smooth, and those bumps were small.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.