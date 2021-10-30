Schools compete, food pantries win Bronze Helmet Food Drive

WYALUSING — The penny wars continued this year between the high schools of Towanda and Wyalsuing, where they competed and raised money for a good cause.
On a rainy Friday night, Towanda was declared the winner of this year’s Bronze Helmet Food Drive and Penny War at halftime of the Bronze Helmet football game between the Towanda Black Knights and the Wyalusing Rams.
Towanda collected $2,429.70 that will be given to the Towanda Area Christian Outreach Food Pantry and Wyalusing collected $1,527.69 for the Helping Hands Food Pantry.
“In the past, we have done food collections, but due to COVID-19, local pantries don’t want food to be touched,” said Towanda Student Council Advisor Amy Brown. “We decided to do penny wars where we collect coins and donate a check instead.”
She said this year’s collection was better than previous years and she was happy to see expectations surpassed.
“This hits closer to home because people are struggling and that was made more obvious due to COVID-19, so we are happy that so many people contributed,” she said.
Towanda Student Council President Hannah Ryck said the food drive brought back school spirit, pride and involvement from students.
“It was exciting seeing everybody get pumped up about something again,” she said.
Wyalusing Student Council President Ethan Lewis said that the penny war was easier than collecting canned food and that students were excited to take part in it.
“We want to build school spirit and get the kids really into it,” said Wyalusing Student Council Advisor Rachel Murphy. “I’m impressed with our fundraiser and thrilled with what we raised, but Towanda got the Bronze Helmet back so we’ll have to work harder next year.”
