Schools like Penn State self-police student-athlete endorsement deals

Penn State, like many universities, does not disclose the financial values of its students’ NIL contracts.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/HEATHER KHALIFA
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

A unanimous 2021 Supreme Court decision opened the door to student-athletes earning money for their “name, image, and likeness” — often called NIL — while participating in college sports.