Scooter’s Food Drive collects unexpected bounty

Scooter’s Food Drive, held in memory of local volunteer, Bill ‘Scooter’ Snyder III, concluded on Saturday with the delivery of donations to Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) in Towanda.
The month-long drive collected a pallet of food from the community with support from businesses around the county. An unexpected bounty arrived, however, in the form of a $2,000 matching grant from an anonymous local business. With the encouragement of that dollar-for-dollar match, Scooter’s Food Drive was able to raise $2,840 from community members for CHOP.
The donated funds were delivered by event organizer Liz Terwilliger, who is a Libertarian Congressional candidate for Pennsylvania’s 9th District. Dani Ruhf, executive director and founder of CHOP, was on hand to receive the donations.
“The great thing about community donations,” Terwilliger said, “is that they come with no strings attached. CHOP can use the money as they see fit to support their mission.”
Ruhf pointed out how important that was.
“That is why we do not take any government funds. We need to be able to be flexible and meet the needs of the communities we serve,” Ruhf said. “With this donation, we’ll be able to buy five tractor trailer loads of food for our programs.”
Scooter’s Food Drive is named after Bill Snyder III, aka Scooter. Snyder volunteered for many local nonprofit organizations including the Red Cross and CHOP. He was instrumental in the very successful “Feed the Bus for CHOP” drive this past fall. Terwilliger wanted to honor Snyder’s memory by helping one of his favorite charities. Terwilliger had worked with Bill to organize the previous CHOP event, and they had both planned another food drive. When Snyder unexpectedly passed away, Terwilliger decided to move forward with the drive in his memory.
“Bill would have been thrilled with the outcome of this drive,” said Terwilliger.
The success of Scooter’s Food Drive was made possible by the voluntary efforts of community members and businesses around Bradford County.
Terwilliger was proud to be part of this effort.
“We had volunteers and businesses participating from all over the county: Canton, Troy, Gillett, Sayre, Athens, Milan, Rome, Warren Center, Wysox and Towanda. The participation by businesses and community members in this drive is heartening,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.