CANTON — Hustle and bustle cruised into Canton Friday night as the 6th annual Canton Classic Car Show brought residents young an old out to enjoy the August evening.
Local scouts held a pinewood derby with cars sponsored by Canton businesses at Main Street Park, while full size classics were shown off in the parking lot behind and food was sold by area non-profits organizations.
Organizer Dean Vanderpool explained that last year’s show was canceled due to rain and that though nearby storms put a damper on this year’s attendance, pulling the number of cars participating from 100 two years ago to 29 last night, the show carried on and served its purpose of uniting the community.
“It brings people together in the center of town, and towns are missing that,” he stated. “ It gets everybody together and we’re all equal here.”
Eric Schoonover, a car show volunteer pointed out that the Canton Classic Car Show not only benefits the community through nurturing camaraderie but also through promoting local businesses.
“It brings people into the town, lets other people from other areas know what’s going on and what we have here to offer,” Schoonover said. “It certainly helps with the businesses — in a town like Canton people don’t know what’s here so until people know what businesses are here they don’t know to support it so raising awareness to the businesses we have and what we have here to offer.”
Fred Richter, Denny Dean and Ed May won the car show’s first, second and third place respectively as voted on by the public.
