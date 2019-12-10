WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The Andaste District scouts and leaders invited local businesses and benefactors to their second annual Friends of Scouting dinner at the Oliver’s Bar & Grill banquet room in Wysox on Thursday evening.
Two scouts, Kendrick and Kennadi Ross, were honored and questioned about their time in the program at the dinner.
Both told stories of how much fun they had and how much they learned at sleepovers, camps and other activities done by the local scouts and leaders, before leaders updated those in attendance of what was new in local scouting.
Andaste District Chairman Richard Lines-Burgess told over a dozen supporters that scouts are an integral part of children’s lives in the county and offer many benefits.
“The truly wonderful thing about my scouting experience, along with every youth in this program, is that you can participate in and complete requirements at your own pace.
“Not only that, but it also encourages and rewards its participants for being active in other programs and having a productive and consistently challenging lifestyle,” he said.
The district chairman also announced that he and the scouts were putting together a group called Camp Master Corps along with a non-profit organization to help with upkeep, upgrades and new equipment and structures at Camp Brule in Sullivan County.
The group, which anyone is welcome to join, is called Friends of Brule and will hold the first fundraising party at 3 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the camp.
Last month, the group put on their best attended camp at Camp Brule in 30 years.
“It’s not totally centered around scouts, it’s about the community,” Lines-Burgess remarked. “Membership wise, this area, it’s died off, but when you put on an event and it has the best attendance in 30 years, it’s encouraging.”
Also at the dinner State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) congratulated the scouts on their progress and vowed to continue her support of the program.
If any reader would like to donate to the local boy scout troop, you may do so by writing a check made out to the Fiver Rivers Council and mail to Andaste District, 1516 Golden Mile Road in Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.