Goods And More Incorporated, a third party Amazon.com seller based in Scranton, was ordered to pay nearly $14,000 in restitution as well as nearly $2,000 in civil penalties and court costs following action by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
According to a news release, the seller was selling 24 packs of 2 ounce bottles of Assured hand sanitizer for as much as $109.99 per package, and single 12 ounce bottles of Purell hand sanitizer for as much as $39.
The Attorney General’s Office entered into an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance agreement with Goods And More after receiving tips about the pricing, which was in violation of the Price Gouging Act. Under the act, prices cannot increase more than 20% during a declared state of emergency.
“We won’t tolerate illegal price gouging during this emergency, and we’re taking action every day to stop it — here in Scranton and across Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians need security and financial protection right now, especially when so many have lost wages and 30 percent of our residents are out of work,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “You have a right in Pennsylvania to purchase life-saving goods at reasonable prices whether in store or online. If you see suspicious price increases on products like groceries and medicine, I encourage you to email pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov and fill out a complaint form so we can put a stop to price gouging.”
Refunds will automatically be distributed to consumers through the payment method they used on Amazon.
