An audit of Scranton’s public pension plans shows the city has made significant progress in recent years, but officials still have a funding gap to narrow.

By December 2021, police and non-uniformed pension plans approached an 80% funded ratio of assets to liabilities, but the firemen’s pension still lagged, according to the audit. Overall, the combined pension fund is 66% funded, placing Scranton in moderate distress.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.