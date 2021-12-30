A request by Gov. Tom Wolf for federal aid in combatting the state’s COVID outbreak has been answered.
Two federal “strike teams” were assigned to Scranton Regional Hospital and WellSpan York to help mitigate staffing shortages and capacity issues, state officials announced Wednesday.
The federal strike teams, established through work with the Biden Administration, will help to set up approximately 30 additional acute care beds between the two installation for COVID positive patients. Both hospitals will also receive additional staff for 30 days to help facilitate increased capacity and treatment capabilities. EMS strike teams will also be made available at the hospitals. Strike teams will be in place for 30 days.
Director Padfield stated “This federal support will help alleviate pressure felt throughout the health system so there is more capacity to treat people who need hospital care. We will continue to work with our county emergency managers to ensure needed resources are met on a local level throughout the commonwealth,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Pedfield.
A major concern with COVID hospitalizations hasn’t just been the disease itself, but that hospitals filled to capacity with COVID patients would be unable to render emergency care to other patients that come in, officials noted.
“We must continue to support the health care community holistically, which means decreasing the number of people presenting at their local emergency departments while providing capacity to increase the number of patients discharged to other facilities when clinically appropriate,” said Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter. “The federal support announced today is aligned with these goals; however, we know that this alone will not solve our capacity issues.”
Klinepeter also called for Pennsylvanians to continue to get vaccinated.
“The data is clear, by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, individuals are far less likely to be hospitalized after testing positive,” she said. “We need all Pennsylvanians to do their part to support their local hospital and get through these winter months. This includes getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, testing when necessary, and staying home if you’re sick.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.