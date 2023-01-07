Season four of CBS show "Tough as Nails" kicks off

Little Meadows resident Jake Cope (second from left) flexes with former contestants of the CBS show “Tough as Nails.” Cope achieved great success in season four’s first episode and will look to build on that momentum. Pictured from left: season three champion Lia Mort of Richfield, Pa., Cope, season two contestant Patrick Hargan of Philadelphia, and season three contestant Kelsy Reynolds of Mansfield, Illinois.

 Review Photo/DANTE TERENZIO

NICHOLS, N.Y. – A watch party assembled at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort Event Center on Wednesday evening.

The CBS show “Tough as Nails” aired its first episode of season four and among the contestants was Jake Cope.