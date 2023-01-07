Season four of CBS show "Tough as Nails" kicks off

NICHOLS, N.Y. – A watch party assembled at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort Event Center on Wednesday evening.
The CBS show “Tough as Nails” aired its first episode of season four and among the contestants was Jake Cope.
A Little Meadows resident, Cope welcomed family, friends and fans to the premier of the new season. The show features blue-collar workers from different walks of life throughout the country competing in a number of team and individual events.
Cope’s anticipation for the airing of the show was evident as he went more than a year after filming.
“Having everyone in one room is exciting. My family, my friends. I hope everyone is looking forward to it as much as I am,” Cope said. “There has been such a big gap (between filming and the show airing) so I’ve had a lot of people constantly prying, but I don’t want to ruin it for them. I hope everyone enjoys themselves.”
Three other former contestants were also on hand at the watch party, including season three champion Lia Mort.
Mort is from a small town in Pennsylvania called Richfield, which is in between Harrisburg and Williamsport. She describes herself as “a Jill-of-all-trades” and was excited to see a fellow Pennsylvanian in Cope compete on the show.
“It’s an experience of a lifetime. It’s still unbelievable and a dream,” Mort said of her success on the show. “The best part of it is the shared experience with teammates. It’s an absolute elation.”
One aspect of the show Mort said home viewers may not understand is just how difficult the tasks are under such pressure.
“Everything on television looks so easy when you’re sitting on your couch,” Mort said with a laugh. “Then you get on the show and you say ‘oh, now I understand why this is so difficult.’”
Mort’s excitement was apparent when talking about Cope and the rest of the season four contestants.
“We have a common bond,” Mort said of Cope. “The fact we’re both from small towns in Pennsylvania — along with a couple other contestants — says a lot about where we’re from. It shows we have hard-working people who come from this great place.”
Season three contestant Kelsy Reynolds made her way from Mansfield, Illinois to attend Wednesday’s watch party.
Like Mort, Reynolds also had success last season. Though both former contestants were smaller in size, Reynolds said she was never deterred.
“It was such a great experience and I’d tell anyone who’s a hard worker to apply to get on the show,” Reynolds said. “I’d also tell them don’t let anything scare you. I was one of the smallest ones but I definitely knew I wanted to compete.”
Reynolds said the best part of the show was making life-long friends who became family.
“I’m excited for this season to kick off; we couldn’t wait for this,” Reynolds said. “What I know about Jake is he is hard-working and doesn’t stop. I have a feeling he’ll break some rules to get to the top. I’m excited to gain him as another friend from the show.”
Season two contestant Patrick “Freight Train” Hargan also showed excitement for the new season, which will present a $200,000 prize to the winner, along with team and individual prizes each episode.
“My daughters and I watched the first season and they said ‘dad, this is you; you need to do this.’ So I applied and got on the show,” Hargan said. “It was a really great experience seeing all these people of different walks of life with different trades and to meet the kind of people who built our country. It shows kids that you don’t always need a college degree to make a good living and do well in life.”
Welcome to Catalina Island
Season four began by introducing all 12 contestants on the beautiful island of Catalina, which is the southernmost island of California’s Channel Islands, approximately 22 miles southwest of Los Angeles.
The contestants were then split up in two teams of six, but not before an individual event took place to name the captains of each team.
That event consisted of replacing a mooring system, which connects an anchor on the sea floor to a floating structure. Cope got off to a slow start in the event and could not bounce back, but he absolutely redeemed himself later in the episode.
Sergio Robles, a 51-year-old foreman from Huntington Beach, California won the event and was named team captain of “Dirty Hands.”
The next finisher was Mister Frost, a 36-year-old welder from Spencer, Oklahoma. Frost earned the title of team captain of “Savage Crew.”
Robles and Frost then picked their teams.
Dirty Hands consists of:
- Sergio Robles (team captain; foreman from Huntington Beach, California)
- Aly Bala (laborer from Covington, Georgia)
- Beth Salva-Clifford (shipboard electrician from Norfolk, Virginia)
- Ellery Liburd (firefighter from Bronx, New York)
- Jorge Zavala (concrete form setter from Ontario, California)
- Cynthia Bland (carpenter from Roselle, New Jersey)
Savage Crew includes:
- Mister Frost (team captain; welder from Spencer, Oklahoma)
- Ilima Shim (construction worker from Waianae, Hawaii)
- Jake Cope (pipeline laborer from Little Meadows, Pennsylvania)
- Larron Ables (diesel technician from Austin, Texas)
- Laura Bernotas (general contractor from Norfolk, Virginia)
- Renee Kolar (dry mason from Marshfield, Massachusetts)
First team event
After each contestant punched in on the time clock, the first team event was announced.
Catalina Island is a massive tourist attraction, especially for campers. Considering the sun on the island is extremely hot, host Phil Keoghan thought up an event in which each team is required to build a shade structure for campers.
Bernotas took on the role of crew boss for Savage Crew during this particular event due to her experience reading blueprints as a general contractor. And right away, Cope made his presence known. He is the tallest contestant on the show, and arguably the strongest. That comes as no surprise since, naturally, pipeline laborers are considerably strong.
The structure went up without any major hiccups and Cope and his Savage Crew finished before Dirty Hands. The win gave the team $12,000 to split between the six members.
Second team event
Robles’s team had an immediate advantage in the second team event — pouring two slabs of concrete inside wooden frames.
Zavala is a concrete setter and took charge right away to help guide his team to a close victory in the second event, tying the team score at one-apiece.
The Savage Crew was not happy with the result of this event and were filmed bickering afterwards. It’s safe to say tensions will run high throughout the show and there will undoubtedly be arguments.
Individual Challenge
Robles had yet another advantage with the individual challenge selected — building a retaining wall for an oil tank. But that did not stop Cope.
The whole crew did a nice job pouring and mixing concrete, then building the retaining wall. But it was Robles and Cope who were neck and neck throughout this competition.
Cope’s fitness helped him switch gears and pull away from Robles late in the event, ultimately leading to a first place finish and another $2,000 victory.
“This win is for all the people back home. I wanted to make a statement today and I believe I did,” Cope said on the show. “I’d like to use this money to fix up my truck and pay off some debt.”
Overtime
While the first 10 finishers cemented their spot in the next episode’s individual competition, two contestants were sent to the chopping block.
Liburd, the oldest on the show at 54 years of age, and Bland were forced to compete one-on-one in another event. The winner remains in the running for the $200,000 winnings, while the other will be eliminated from individual competition. The loser does, however, remain on the show in the team aspect.
The event was to forge a heated piece of metal into a hook. Liburd jumped out to an early lead, one he would not relinquish. Liburd’s win eliminated Bland from individual competition and her shot at the top prize.
Next Episode
Cope and cast will be back on CBS next Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. The individual challenge will see remaining contestants visiting a plant nursery to build a complex planter box.
