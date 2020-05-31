Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine met virtually with high school students from Susquehanna County Career and Technical Center Saturday to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic as part of Gov. Wolf’s Schools That Teach Tour. The class of 10th, 11th and 12th graders are all pursuing a career in the health care field after graduation.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a new threat that we are learning more about each day,” Levine said. “As we continue to find more information about this virus, it is imperative that we provide updates regularly, whether it be to the public or to classrooms of future health care professionals. It is essential that we have these conversations so we can continue protect the health of Pennsylvanians for generations to come.”
The Schools That Teach tour celebrates the teaching and learning taking place in Pennsylvania classrooms every day and provides a forum for communities across the state to discuss how to create and improve educational opportunities for students, regardless of their zip code.
As of midnight on May 30, there are 680 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 71,415. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
There are 5,537 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 73 new deaths.
