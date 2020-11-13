As the holidays approach, Canton’s Green Free Library and Upper Room Ministry is asking Warrior community members to help keep their neighbors warm through the winter through it’s second annual coat giveaway.
All donations of coats of all sizes, as well as hats, gloves and other warm clothing items can be dropped off at the Green Free Library from now until Nov. 30, according to Canton Borough Council member Lynette Ambruch and Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley.
The Green Free Library and Upper Room Ministry’s coat giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Dec. 5 at Canton’s Main Street Park. All items will be available to community members free of charge.
Individuals are asked to contact the library at (570) 673-5744 with questions.
