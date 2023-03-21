Music, art, dancing, theatre, nature walks along with environmental and historical presentations can all be experienced in the beautiful riverside setting at the historic site at French Azilum this June 16-18. With the North Branch of the Susquehanna being designated as the River of the Year in Pennsylvania, what better location to celebrate the arts? Fourteen bands will present music including blues, jazz, gypsy swing, folk, and Irish. Over 20+ artists from throughout the Northeast will compete for $4,000 in prizes. Sunday, Father’s Day, bring Dad to this wonderful location for family fun.

The Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival (SSSF) that took place at the French Azilum historic site in 2022 was a true celebration of the arts. In its inaugural year, plein air artists, musical groups, singers, dancers, speakers, and attendees came from Canada, Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania to participate and enjoy the experience. Feedback from attendees included “Clarence Spady (singer/musician) was to die for!” “Speakers were terrific!” “I was amazed at the quality and variety of the art featuring so many beautiful scenes from our area.”