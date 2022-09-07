TOWANDA — A second person has been charged in the burglary of Towanda residence that occurred on Aug. 25.
Justin Bo Steven Netherton, 18, allegedly burglarized a residence on the 800 block of South Main Street, according to Towanda Borough police. Two other accomplices were involved in the robbery.
The victim told authorities that Netherton messaged him on Snapchat asking if he was home or going to be home, according to court documents. After the burglary, police found Netherton and he admitted that he and another person broke into the residence “to steal marijuana, money or anything of value.” They stole items that included a safe, bluetooth speaker, brass knuckles, a knife and a Nintendo Switch gaming system. The items were taken to a different residence and were later recovered during a search warrant of the property, police stated.
Jaiden Duane Pozzi, 18, allegedly planned the robbery and waited in the YMCA parking lot while Netherton and an unidentified accomplice burglarized the victim’s residence. At one point, Pozzi allegedly threatened one accomplice and said “I’ll put you in the hospital” to him if he told anyone about the incident, police said. Pozzi’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Netherton faces charges for felony burglary: overnight accommodation, no person present; misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Carr.
