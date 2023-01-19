TOWANDA — A second man has been charged in the alleged group assault of a female victim on Merrill Parkway in Towanda Borough during the early hours of Jan. 1.
Kaleb Daniel Brennan, 19, “cut [the victim] in the right index finger with a black pocket knife, resulting in stitches” around 1:03 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. Nicholas Edward Webster, 21, and other unknown male individuals also took part in the assault. Webster hit the victim twice in the back and once in the face with a piece of wood, which caused her to receive a concussion. At one point, the victim tried to grab Brennan’s pocket knife because she was afraid of additional bodily injuries. However, her finger was cut as she tried to obtain the knife.
Police later spoke to the victim at a different location and she was bleeding profusely from her right index finger and reported the head injury, according to court documents. She was later transported by EMS to the hospital and receive stitches for the wound on her finger.
Authorities discovered a blood trail on the parkway near the Bridge Street staircase, court documents show. Police found a black pocket knife with fresh blood stains near the sidewalk. They also obtained the piece of wood, a broken broomstick and another knife that may have belonged to another assailant.
Court documents list Brennan’s address as Towanda Borough, but electronic records state that he is from Waverly, N.Y.
Brennan was arranged on Tuesday before Judge Todd Carr and had unsecured bail set at $10,000. He faces charges of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m. with Carr.
