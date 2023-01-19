generic crime

TOWANDA — A second man has been charged in the alleged group assault of a female victim on Merrill Parkway in Towanda Borough during the early hours of Jan. 1.

Kaleb Daniel Brennan, 19, “cut [the victim] in the right index finger with a black pocket knife, resulting in stitches” around 1:03 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. Nicholas Edward Webster, 21, and other unknown male individuals also took part in the assault. Webster hit the victim twice in the back and once in the face with a piece of wood, which caused her to receive a concussion. At one point, the victim tried to grab Brennan’s pocket knife because she was afraid of additional bodily injuries. However, her finger was cut as she tried to obtain the knife.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.