The Northern Tier Regional Planning & Development Commission (NTRPDC) is pleased to announce a second round of funding for the “Get Connected” program. This project targets businesses with less than 100 employees in the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming.
The primary goal of the “Get Connected” program is to match small businesses with local web design firms to develop an e-commerce platform or grow their social media presence. Applicants must meet certain eligibility and are typically brick and mortar establishments operating for at least one year. Interested businesses may visit www.northerntier.org to fill out an application for consideration. Design packages may include website (re)design, assistance in utilizing social media or deploying an e-commerce platform with the initial costs covered by the grant. Applications will be accepted through early December.
