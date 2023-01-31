TROY — Card players across the county were ready to win big and help fundraise for a good cause on Saturday.
The Second Annual Texas Hold ‘em Bounty Tournament was held at the Troy Vets Club throughout the day. Doors opened at noon for the sold out event featuring 72 players total. The event could have had 88 players, but it was cut back to 72 when two card dealers were unable to make it, according to Tracey Weldy, the vice president of Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone.
The nonprofit seeks to address “the needs of families facing pediatric cancer in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga County of Pennsylvania,” according to its Facebook page.
Weldy developed the idea for the Texas Hold ‘em tournament to help raise money for KCFCA while also fostering a new friendly competition.
“It’s a great cause where people can have fun together,” she said. “Everyone comes with a good mentality and everyone is volunteering their time here.”
Last year’s tournament raised a little over $6,000 and 66 players participated, Weldy stated. She said that this year’s event had a positive reception overall. She joked that many players who lost wished they had better hands though.
Ticket sales alone brought in $7,200 with 50% going to KCFCA and the other half going to the top eight players. Extra money was raised through 50/50s and a high hand jackpot.
The top eight players included: 1st place: Chris Heasley winning $1,050; 2nd place Jerry Johnson winning $750; 3rd place: Corey Confer, 4th place: Jesus Orbea, 5th place: Kevin Heath, 6th place: Trevor Bobb, 7th place: Shawn Gowin and 8th place: Rob Storch, according to KCFCA’s Facebook page.
KCFCA thanked Johnson for donating his second place winnings to the nonprofit. He also won the high hand jackpot and donated those winnings too. Organizers also thanked the event’s pit bosses Terry Mack and Jeff Seeley for their help.
“They run this event so well and they do it all for just wanting to help us to help our families,” according to KCFCA.
Weldy stated that KCFCA is already looking forward to next year’s tournament, which is expected to take place on Jan. 27.
“Next year we hope to find more dealers if anyone is interested in volunteering for the event because if I can get more dealers then I can add more tables,” she added.
